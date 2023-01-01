$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2013 Dodge Dart
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT/Rallye
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
161,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10501650
- Stock #: BP2377
- VIN: 1C3CDFBA2DD117480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2377
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Dodge Dart SXT, automatic, 161,000 km, $9100 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3