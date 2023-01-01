2013 Dodge Dart

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10501650

10501650 Stock #: BP2377

BP2377 VIN: 1C3CDFBA2DD117480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BP2377

Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.