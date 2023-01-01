Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

SXT/Rallye

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: BP2377
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA2DD117480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Dart SXT, automatic, 161,000 km, $9100 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

