Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

  1. 4450731
  2. 4450731
  3. 4450731
  4. 4450731
  5. 4450731
  6. 4450731
  7. 4450731
  8. 4450731
  9. 4450731
  10. 4450731
  11. 4450731
  12. 4450731
  13. 4450731
  14. 4450731
  15. 4450731
  16. 4450731
  17. 4450731
  18. 4450731
  19. 4450731
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,544KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4450731
  • Stock #: 13236A
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBH4DD232448
Exterior Colour
Header Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Interested? Text 306-523-5825 for More Information! 2019 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer two years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Dodge -- This Dodge Dart SXT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Dart SXT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • (6) SPEAKERS
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Occupant classification system
  • Advanced multi-stage front air bags
  • Front seat side air bags
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar control glass
Seating
  • Driver Seat Height Adjuster
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
Power Options
  • Electric pwr steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Exterior
  • tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Additional Features
  • Battery Run-Down Protection
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Air Filtering
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • outside temp display
  • 120-amp alternator
  • Trunk lamp
  • Grocery bag hooks
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • (2) front cupholders
  • Remote trunklid release
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Hill start assist
  • Inside emergency trunk lid release
  • Speed-sensitive pwr door locks
  • aux audio input jack
  • All-speed traction control
  • Decklid liner
  • Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
  • Brake Lock Differential
  • 6-way manual driver seat
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Front/rear side curtain air bags
  • Body-colour pwr mirrors
  • LED taillamps
  • 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
  • Chrome interior door handles
  • Dual-note electric horn
  • CHMSL Lamp
  • Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter
  • Premium cloth seats
  • Front Seat Active Headrests
  • P225/45R17 all-season tires
  • 6-way manual passenger seat
  • Floor console w/fore/aft slide armrest
  • 2.0L I4 DOHC Engine
  • Rear seat Side Air Bags
  • Removable short-mast antenna
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Pwr windows, driver 1-touch
  • Body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround
  • Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: chrome headlamp bezels, headlamp-off delay
  • (3) rear seat head restraints
  • 12V aux pwr outlet located in instrument panel
  • Keyless entry w/panic alarm
  • Satin silver shift knob
  • Rear seat armrest w/storage & cupholder
  • Uconnect 200 AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
  • 17 x 7 steel wheels w/cover
  • 17 x 7.5 aluminum painted wheels
  • Lock-on-sync tire pressure sensor
  • Passenger-side knee-bolster air bag
  • Driver-side knee-bolster air bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From O'Brians Automotive

2016 Dodge Journey C...
 35,048 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey R/T
 133,407 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 98,062 KM
$28,444 + tax & lic
O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-5626

Send A Message