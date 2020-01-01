2013 Dodge Dart

Interested? Text 306-523-5825 for More Information! 2019 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer two years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Dodge -- This Dodge Dart SXT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Dart SXT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs