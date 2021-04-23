2013 Dodge Dart

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 9 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Redline 2-Coat Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 71,983 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Pwr express open/close sunroof Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential REDLINE 2-COAT PEARL Requires Subscription BLACK LEATHER SEATS (9) ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506-watt amplifier 2.4L I4 MULTI-AIR ENGINE (STD) 18" X 7.5" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start remote start 28S GT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 multi-air engine 6-speed auto transmission sport suspension 18" x 7.5" aluminum wheels black headlamp bezels body-colored door handles daylight opening moldings hyper black crosshair g... HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE BI-XENON HEADLAMPS UCONNECT 8.4N AM/FM STEREO W/REMOTE CD/MP3 PLAYER -inc: Garmin GPS navigation SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) SiriusXM travel link (subscription required)

