2013 Dodge Dart

71,983 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

GT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

71,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7017059
  • Stock #: E9720A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline 2-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Dart Limited

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr express open/close sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
REDLINE 2-COAT PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEATS
(9) ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506-watt amplifier
2.4L I4 MULTI-AIR ENGINE (STD)
18" X 7.5" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start remote start
28S GT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 multi-air engine 6-speed auto transmission sport suspension 18" x 7.5" aluminum wheels black headlamp bezels body-colored door handles daylight opening moldings hyper black crosshair g...
HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE BI-XENON HEADLAMPS
UCONNECT 8.4N AM/FM STEREO W/REMOTE CD/MP3 PLAYER -inc: Garmin GPS navigation SiriusXM traffic (subscription required) SiriusXM travel link (subscription required)

