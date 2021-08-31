Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

117,355 KM

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

RALLYE

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

117,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8022553
  • Stock #: TP8540A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Dart SXT 5SPD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
Pitch Black
17" X 7.5" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
DIESEL GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS W/ACCENTS
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
1.4L I4 16V MULTI-AIR TURBO ENGINE -inc: dual exhaust w/bright tips active grille shutters underbody aerodynamic treatment
23T RALLYE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 16V multi-air turbo engine 6-speed manual trans 140-amp alternator 17" x 7.5" aluminum painted wheels body-color crosshair grille w/black surround black headlamp bezels fog lamps l...
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 12V aux pwr outlet front seatback pockets illuminated front cupholders overhead console w/sunglass holder passenger in-seat cushion storage sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors tire pressure monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

