$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
306-242-2323
2013 Dodge Durango
2013 Dodge Durango
Crew AWD, 7 Passenger, Leather, S-Roof, DVD
Location
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
306-242-2323
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
245,471KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8616704
- Stock #: 578115
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG4DC578115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 578115
- Mileage 245,471 KM
Vehicle Description
This 7 Passenger V6 comes equipped with Leather, Sunroof, DVD Player, Command Start, Backup Camera, Nav., Heated Seats and Steering Wheel and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Cargo Area Cover
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Sunroof
Dual Climate Controls
Tow Hooks
Power Lift Gates
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Reverse Park Assist Sensors
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 7
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2