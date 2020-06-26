Menu
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Bluetooth! Cruise Control! ECON Mode!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT Bluetooth! Cruise Control! ECON Mode!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,424KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5297162
  • Stock #: P37890
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR699506
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT! It has a 3.6L 6Cyl Engine FWD & a 6-Multi Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Automatic Headlights! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! ECON Mode! Traction Control! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

