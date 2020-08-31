Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

113,265 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
SE/SXT CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL A/C, AUX

SE/SXT CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL A/C, AUX

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5773764
  • Stock #: P38038
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR513203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a family carrier that is ready for highway excursions as it is for quick jaunts around town? Come & Check Out this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE! It has a 3.6L V6 Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows! Electronic stability system! Traction control! Dual Zone A/C Econ Mode! Cruise Control! Driver Lumber Support! Driver and Passenger front Arm rest! Radio! CD player! Aux Input! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

