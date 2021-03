2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Security SECURITY ALARM Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Knee Air Bag 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) BLACK SEATS Requires Subscription 3.6L VVT 24-VALVE V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE (STD) BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE CLOTH SEAT TRIM 2ND ROW FOLD-IN-FLOOR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow 'N Go w/tailgate seats (STD) 29K CREW CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen high definition multimedia interface remote USB port video remote control wireless headphones UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen Garmin navigation ParkView back-up camera SiriusXM travel link (subscription required) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: load leveling & height control trailer tow wiring harness class II hitch receiver SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: auto headlamps blind spot & cross path detection ParkSense rear park assist rain sensitive windshield wipers auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone SECURITY GROUP -inc: pwr liftgate remote start system security alarm DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth streaming audio heated front seats heated steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth 2nd & 3rd row window shades 2nd row heated seats

