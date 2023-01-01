Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

105,343 KM

$12,995

$12,995

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Canada Value Pkg

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$12,995

105,343KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10029570
  • Stock #: K30607
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1DT630607

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 105,343 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2016 Ford Flex limited
 142,829 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT
 304,768 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 133,566 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

