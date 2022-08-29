2013 Fiat 500

$13,800 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 5 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9279133

9279133 Stock #: 99787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Verde Azzurro (Blue-Green)

Interior Colour Nero (Black) Interior

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 46,582 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection NERO (BLACK) INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP NERO (BLACK) SEATS 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD) 1.4L 16-VALVE TURBO I4 ENGINE (STD) SPARE TIRE NOT DESIRED (STD) 25T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 turbo engine 5-speed manual trans VERDE AZZURRO (BLUE-GREEN) AIR CONDITIONING W/MICRON FILTER (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.