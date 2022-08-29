$13,800+ tax & licensing
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2013 Fiat 500
2013 Fiat 500
Sport Turbo
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
46,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9279133
- Stock #: 99787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Verde Azzurro (Blue-Green)
- Interior Colour Nero (Black) Interior
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 46,582 KM
Vehicle Description
Minicompact Car, 2dr HB Sport Turbo, 5-Speed Manual, Gas I4 1.4L/83
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
NERO (BLACK) INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP
NERO (BLACK) SEATS
5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
1.4L 16-VALVE TURBO I4 ENGINE (STD)
SPARE TIRE NOT DESIRED (STD)
25T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 turbo engine 5-speed manual trans
VERDE AZZURRO (BLUE-GREEN)
AIR CONDITIONING W/MICRON FILTER (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3