2013 Ford Edge

Limited LIMITED AWD - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$18,927

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4603353
  • Stock #: A38558
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC5DBA38558
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

BLIND SPOT MONITORING - REVERSE CAM - LOCAL VEHICLE



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Front Seats

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

390W Premium Sony Sound System w/ 12 Speakers

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

USB Input

20" Chrome Clad Alloy Wheels

Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Settings

Power Hatch

Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Homelink Garage

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

