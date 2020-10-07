Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

160,100 KM

Details Description

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

  1. 6208503
  2. 6208503
  3. 6208503
  4. 6208503
  5. 6208503
  6. 6208503
  7. 6208503
  8. 6208503
  9. 6208503
  10. 6208503
  11. 6208503
  12. 6208503
  13. 6208503
  14. 6208503
  15. 6208503
  16. 6208503
  17. 6208503
  18. 6208503
  19. 6208503
  20. 6208503
  21. 6208503
Contact Seller

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

160,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6208503
  • Stock #: FT1100
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC0DBB87767

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FT1100
  • Mileage 160,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Edge SEL All Wheel Drive 3.5L V6 160,000kms Approx. Financing Available! Inquire today for great rates. Features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, USB Input and more! Great, roomy SUV! Accident-Free CarFax report, buy in confidence! Fresh SGI out of province safety passed! All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST. Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/ We offer many financing plans on vehicles that are 7 years old and newer, on approved credit. Financing on travel trailers from 10 years old and newer. Inquire today! Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on Vehicles, and RVs. From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

2014 Ford F-250 4WD ...
 273,100 KM
$18,497 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota RAV4 4dr...
 201,700 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Explorer S...
 147,400 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

Call Dealer

306-244-XXXX

(click to show)

306-244-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory