2013 Ford Edge

242 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Sport Remote Start! Blind Spot Assist! Heated Seats!

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

242KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8786855
  • Stock #: BP1895
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK3DBA24151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Edge Sport $12,995 Plus Tax 3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN#: 2FMDK4AK3DBA24151 246,093 Km, AWD, 6 speed Automatic, Dual Exhaust, Remote Start, Leather Heated Front Seats, Dual Sun Roof, Automatic Headlights, Seat Memory, Parking Assist, Backup Camera! Cruise Control, Navigation! Automatic Folding Rear Seats Bluetooth, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Blind Spot Assist, Power Window/Locks/Seats, SD Slot, AV Hook Ups, AUX & USB Ports & More! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call 306-242-1777 or text Tait @ 306-716-9302 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

