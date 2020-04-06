2013 Ford Escape

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

(6) SPEAKERS Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Overhead Console

Front centre console w/armrest

Halogen headlamps w/autolamp Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Personal Safety System

Front side-impact airbags

Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats Windows Rear Window Defroster

Rear Privacy Glass Comfort glove box Trim Body-coloured door handles Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Message Centre

Dual Chrome Exhaust

outside temp display

Rear centre armrest

Wheel nut wrench & jack

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Chrome beltline moulding

SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Driver seatback map pocket

(4) cup holders

Ice Blue lit gauge cluster

Front dual-stage airbags

Mini space-saver spare tire

Rear body-coloured spoiler

Front/rear body-coloured fascias

Narrow wheel arch extension

Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar

2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions

Driver left footrest

MyFord w/4" colour display

Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display

(1) front/(1) rear pwr points

110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*

(2) front/(2) rear grab handles

(2) 2nd row coat hooks

2-position flat-load floor

Cargo floor hooks

Emergency brake assist system

Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags

Smart occupant sensing airbags

3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners

Child rear safety locks

1.6L I4 EcoBoost engine

3.51 final drive ratio (REQ: 99X Engine)

Active grille shutter

Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)

Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater

Torque vectoring control

Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Front/rear ABS disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.