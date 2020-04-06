Menu
2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,121KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4871124
  • Stock #: P44182
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3DUD44182
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • (6) SPEAKERS
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Front centre console w/armrest
  • Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Personal Safety System
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • glove box
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Message Centre
  • Dual Chrome Exhaust
  • outside temp display
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Wheel nut wrench & jack
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Chrome beltline moulding
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Driver seatback map pocket
  • (4) cup holders
  • Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
  • Front dual-stage airbags
  • Mini space-saver spare tire
  • Rear body-coloured spoiler
  • Front/rear body-coloured fascias
  • Narrow wheel arch extension
  • Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar
  • 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
  • Driver left footrest
  • MyFord w/4" colour display
  • Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
  • (1) front/(1) rear pwr points
  • 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
  • (2) front/(2) rear grab handles
  • (2) 2nd row coat hooks
  • 2-position flat-load floor
  • Cargo floor hooks
  • Emergency brake assist system
  • Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Smart occupant sensing airbags
  • 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
  • Child rear safety locks
  • 1.6L I4 EcoBoost engine
  • 3.51 final drive ratio (REQ: 99X Engine)
  • Active grille shutter
  • Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
  • Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
  • Torque vectoring control
  • Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • Front/rear ABS disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message