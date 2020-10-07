2013 Ford Escape

Front centre console w/armrest
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Front side-impact airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Body-coloured door handles
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Driver seatback map pocket
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
(2) front/(2) rear grab handles
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
High gloss black centre finish panel
Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Black side rails w/(2) crossbars
Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
High gloss black console top
High gloss black window switch bezels
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Unique accents on instrument panel & door
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Front/rear ABS disc brakes
