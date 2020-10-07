Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

205,509 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 5898831
  2. 5898831
  3. 5898831
  4. 5898831
  5. 5898831
  6. 5898831
  7. 5898831
  8. 5898831
  9. 5898831
  10. 5898831
  11. 5898831
  12. 5898831
  13. 5898831
  14. 5898831
Contact Seller

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

205,509KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5898831
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H93DUA31696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black (Black)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 205,509 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD 2.0L w/Heated Seats, Back Up Sensors, Navigation, Bluetooth, Push Button

205,509 KM

VIN #: 1FMCU9H93DUA31696

$7,499+tax

*Call/Text for appointment
(Open on Sundays) WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

306-270-0522
306-361-6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Recent Oil Change
-Brand New Brakes and Rotors
-All Season Tires
-Leather Seats
-Front Heated Seats
-Navigation
-Bluetooth
-Cruise Control
-Back Up Sensors
-Push Button
-Fog Lights
-Steering Wheel Controls
-Air Conditioning
-Block Heater
-Power Windows
-Power Doors
-and More...

Vehicle Features

Compass
Four Wheel Drive
Overhead Console
Front centre console w/armrest
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Electrochromic rearview mirror
glove box
Ambient Lighting
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Tonneau Cover
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Message Centre
Dual Chrome Exhaust
outside temp display
Rear centre armrest
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Universal Garage remote
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Chrome beltline moulding
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Driver seatback map pocket
Chrome liftgate garnish
(4) cup holders
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
Front dual-stage airbags
MyFord Touch
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
(2) front/(2) rear grab handles
(2) 2nd row coat hooks
Cargo floor hooks
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks
High gloss black centre finish panel
Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control
(9) speakers
2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine
3.07 final drive ratio
Black side rails w/(2) crossbars
Chrome register vents
Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
High gloss black console top
High gloss black window switch bezels
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Unique accents on instrument panel & door
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Front/rear ABS disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2013 Ford Escape SEL
 205,509 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 79,000 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2010 Audi Q5 3.2L Pr...
 111,424 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory