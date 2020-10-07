2013 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Convenience Overhead Console Front centre console w/armrest Halogen headlamps w/autolamp Safety Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Personal Safety System Front side-impact airbags Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror glove box Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear Privacy Glass Trim Body-coloured door handles Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features Tonneau Cover CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Message Centre Dual Chrome Exhaust outside temp display Rear centre armrest Wheel nut wrench & jack Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors Universal Garage remote Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Chrome beltline moulding SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Driver seatback map pocket Chrome liftgate garnish (4) cup holders Ice Blue lit gauge cluster Front dual-stage airbags MyFord Touch Mini space-saver spare tire Rear body-coloured spoiler Front/rear body-coloured fascias Narrow wheel arch extension 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions Driver left footrest Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display (1) front/(1) rear pwr points 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point* (2) front/(2) rear grab handles (2) 2nd row coat hooks Cargo floor hooks Emergency brake assist system Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags Smart occupant sensing airbags 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners Child rear safety locks High gloss black centre finish panel Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS) Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater Torque vectoring control (9) speakers 2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine 3.07 final drive ratio Black side rails w/(2) crossbars Chrome register vents Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC) Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround High gloss black console top High gloss black window switch bezels Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable Unique accents on instrument panel & door Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Front/rear ABS disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.