Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

149,150 KM

Details Description Features

$15,807

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,807

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD - LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 7756698
  2. 7756698
  3. 7756698
  4. 7756698
  5. 7756698
  6. 7756698
  7. 7756698
  8. 7756698
  9. 7756698
  10. 7756698
  11. 7756698
  12. 7756698
  13. 7756698
  14. 7756698
  15. 7756698
  16. 7756698
  17. 7756698
  18. 7756698
  19. 7756698
  20. 7756698
  21. 7756698
  22. 7756698
  23. 7756698
  24. 7756698
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,807

+ taxes & licensing

149,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7756698
  • Stock #: A26728
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96DUA26728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,150 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - PANORAMIC MOONROOF


AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Parking Sensors

Hands Free Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

USB Input

CD Player

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Settings

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Remote Start

Push Button Start

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Home Link Garage Door Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

18" Alloy Wheels

Tow Package w/ Capability of Towing 3500lbs

2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost Inline 4

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 182,756 KM
$12,867 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 King...
 231,930 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 38,240 KM
$58,742 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory