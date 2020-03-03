2013 Ford Expedition

Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

Universal Garage Door Opener

Front Tow Hooks

Cigar Lighter

Rear intermittent wiper Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Safety Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Front side-impact air bags

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror

Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: rear aux air cond controls Windows Rear Window Defroster

Solar-tinted glass w/rear quarter privacy glass Trim Chrome Grille

Body-colour front/rear bumpers

Leather-wrapped shift knob Power Options Pwr Liftgate

Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

4-wheel drive

Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Illuminated glove box

Perimeter Alarm System

Carpeted floor covering

SOS post crash alert system

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Body-colour wheel lip mouldings

20" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS

3.31 AXLE RATIO

Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system

Floor mounted shifter

2nd/3rd row coat hooks

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: brake assist

Pwr moonroof -inc: mini overhead console

Chrome roof rack w/black crossbars

Body-colour trim

1st/2nd row & liftgate grab handles

Rearview camera *Display in rearview mirror unless 58F Navigation System is ordered*

Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Chrome tipped exhaust pipe

Sirius satellite radio -inc: (6) month pre-paid subscription

5.4L SOHC SEFI 24-valve V8 FFV engine

72-amp/hr maintenance-free battery -inc: battery saver

Independent SLA front suspension

P275/55R20 all-season OWL tires *Late Availability*

Autolamp automatic on/off complex reflector headlamps -inc: rain-lamps, black-out treatment

Cupholders -inc: (4) in 1st row, (2) in 2nd row, (3) in 3rd row

Lighting -inc: illuminated entry w/approach lamps, delayed accessory lighting, 1st row dome lamp, 1st row reading lamps, cargo lamp, illuminated door switches

Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensor, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing

Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: memory, integrated turn signals, spotter, puddle lamps, driver-side auto-dimming

Floor console -inc: large storage bin, coin holder, pen/pencil holder, (2) rear headphone jacks

Instrument cluster w/message centre -inc: tachometer, trip odometer, compass, outside temp display

HD trailer tow pkg -inc: class IV hitch receiver, wiring harness w/4-pin & 7-pin connector, HD aux transmission oil cooler, HD radiator, electronic braking wiring kit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.