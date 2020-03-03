2013 Ford Expedition

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Tilt Steering Column
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Front Tow Hooks
- Cigar Lighter
- Rear intermittent wiper
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
- Front side-impact air bags
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
- Comfort
-
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: rear aux air cond controls
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar-tinted glass w/rear quarter privacy glass
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-colour front/rear bumpers
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Power Options
-
- Pwr Liftgate
- Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
- Security
-
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
- Suspension
-
- Independent multi-link rear suspension
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- 4-wheel drive
- Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
- Illuminated glove box
- Perimeter Alarm System
- Carpeted floor covering
- SOS post crash alert system
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
- 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
- 3.31 AXLE RATIO
- Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
- Floor mounted shifter
- 2nd/3rd row coat hooks
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: brake assist
- Pwr moonroof -inc: mini overhead console
- Chrome roof rack w/black crossbars
- Body-colour trim
- 1st/2nd row & liftgate grab handles
- Rearview camera *Display in rearview mirror unless 58F Navigation System is ordered*
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
- Chrome tipped exhaust pipe
- Sirius satellite radio -inc: (6) month pre-paid subscription
- 5.4L SOHC SEFI 24-valve V8 FFV engine
- 72-amp/hr maintenance-free battery -inc: battery saver
- Independent SLA front suspension
- P275/55R20 all-season OWL tires *Late Availability*
- Autolamp automatic on/off complex reflector headlamps -inc: rain-lamps, black-out treatment
- Cupholders -inc: (4) in 1st row, (2) in 2nd row, (3) in 3rd row
- Lighting -inc: illuminated entry w/approach lamps, delayed accessory lighting, 1st row dome lamp, 1st row reading lamps, cargo lamp, illuminated door switches
- Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensor, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
- Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: memory, integrated turn signals, spotter, puddle lamps, driver-side auto-dimming
- Floor console -inc: large storage bin, coin holder, pen/pencil holder, (2) rear headphone jacks
- Instrument cluster w/message centre -inc: tachometer, trip odometer, compass, outside temp display
- HD trailer tow pkg -inc: class IV hitch receiver, wiring harness w/4-pin & 7-pin connector, HD aux transmission oil cooler, HD radiator, electronic braking wiring kit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.