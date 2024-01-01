2013 Ford Explorer

Menu
<div><span><b>Lots of Options! - Local Vehicle - Regularly Maintained</b><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)<br>- 6-Passenger Seating<br>- Equipment Group 301A!<br>- Luxury Seating Package!<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Remote Start<br>- Voice-Activated Navigation<br>- Dual-Panel Moonroof<br>- Rear Parking Sensors<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- 12-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Dual Subwoofers<br>- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- Power Liftgate<br>- Power-Folding 3rd-Row Seat<br>- Intelligent Access Doors<br>- Drivers Seat Memory Settings<br>- Dual-Zone Climate<br>- Power-Adjustable Steering Wheel & Pedals<br>- Trailer Tow Package<br>- 3.5L Ti-VCT 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2013-explorer.pdf target=_blank><span>https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2013-explorer.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.</span><span></span></div>

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

Used
201,635KM
VIN 1FM5K8F83DGA34972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A34972
  • Mileage 201,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Lots of Options! - Local Vehicle - Regularly Maintained

Key Features:

- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- 6-Passenger Seating
- Equipment Group 301A!
- Luxury Seating Package!
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Dual-Panel Moonroof
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- 12-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Dual Subwoofers
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Power-Folding 3rd-Row Seat
- Intelligent Access Doors
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Power-Adjustable Steering Wheel & Pedals
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.5L Ti-VCT 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2013-explorer.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

