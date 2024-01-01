$13,488+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
Limited - 4WD - 301A - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - DUAL MOONROOF
2013 Ford Explorer
Limited - 4WD - 301A - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - DUAL MOONROOF
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$13,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,635KM
VIN 1FM5K8F83DGA34972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A34972
- Mileage 201,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of Options! - Local Vehicle - Regularly Maintained
Key Features:
- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- 6-Passenger Seating
- Equipment Group 301A!
- Luxury Seating Package!
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Dual-Panel Moonroof
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- 12-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Dual Subwoofers
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Power-Folding 3rd-Row Seat
- Intelligent Access Doors
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Power-Adjustable Steering Wheel & Pedals
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.5L Ti-VCT 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/ca/2013-explorer.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$13,488
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2013 Ford Explorer