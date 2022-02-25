Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

49,075 KM

Details

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD - VERY LOW KMS

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD - VERY LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

49,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8409657
  Stock #: B22658
  VIN: 1FM5K8D86DGB22658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,075 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Front Cloth Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Parking Sensors

GPS Navigation

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Power Windows

Heated Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Tri Zone Temperature Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Terrain Select

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

All Wheel Drive

Traction and Stability Control

18" Alloy Wheels

3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

