$26,642+ tax & licensing
$26,642
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2013 Ford Explorer
XLT AWD - VERY LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
49,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8409657
- Stock #: B22658
- VIN: 1FM5K8D86DGB22658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Cloth Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Parking Sensors
GPS Navigation
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Heated Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Tri Zone Temperature Controls
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Terrain Select
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
All Wheel Drive
Traction and Stability Control
18" Alloy Wheels
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
