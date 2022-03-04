Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

152,985 KM

Details Description Features

$20,464

+ tax & licensing
$20,464

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited 3RD ROW SEATS - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE

2013 Ford Explorer

Limited 3RD ROW SEATS - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,464

+ taxes & licensing

152,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8521808
  • Stock #: A81025
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F86DGA81025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,985 KM

Vehicle Description


Leather Seats

Heated and Cooled Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Blind Spot Monitoring

Panoramic Moonroof

Reverse Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

Power Hatch

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push to Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Tri Zone Temperature Control

Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Terrain Select

Garage Door Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

All Wheel Drive

20" Alloy Wheels

3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

