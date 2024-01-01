Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford F-150

84,824 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,824KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1ET0DFB92683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 84,824 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2018 RAM Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 159
2018 RAM Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 159" WB 163,029 KM $27,997 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-350 Platinum Crew Cab 4WD RIMS/TIRES for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford F-350 Platinum Crew Cab 4WD RIMS/TIRES 155,802 KM $69,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-250 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford F-250 XLT 265,157 KM $37,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150