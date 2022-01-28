$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
FX4 SUPER CREW 4 X 4...EXCELLENT MECHANICALLY
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
295,657KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8182377
- Stock #: P43314
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF6DFD43314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P43314
- Mileage 295,657 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1