2013 Ford F-150

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 5 , 6 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8182377

8182377 Stock #: P43314

P43314 VIN: 1FTFW1EF6DFD43314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # P43314

Mileage 295,657 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

