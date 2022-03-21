Menu
2013 Ford F-150

227,223 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

227,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8758553
  Stock #: F5928A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5928A
  • Mileage 227,223 KM

Vehicle Description

FX4 SUPERCREW, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/214

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

