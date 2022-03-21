2013 Ford F-150

$19,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 7 , 2 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8758553

8758553 Stock #: F5928A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F5928A

Mileage 227,223 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Convenience Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.