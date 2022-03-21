$19,800+ tax & licensing
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
227,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8758553
- Stock #: F5928A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,223 KM
Vehicle Description
FX4 SUPERCREW, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas V6 3.5L/214
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3