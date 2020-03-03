Menu
2013 Ford F-250

XL Cruise Control! Leather Seats! Tool Box!

2013 Ford F-250

XL Cruise Control! Leather Seats! Tool Box!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 287,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4756326
  • Stock #: BP818
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B61DEA25277
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2013 Ford F-250 XL Super Duty! It has a 6.2L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Leather Seats! Cruise Control! Tool Box! Traction Control! 12-V Power Outlet! 6-Passenger Truck! The Perfect Work Truck!!!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

