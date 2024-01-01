Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

188,092 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta

Titanium

2013 Ford Fiesta

Titanium

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,092KM
VIN 3FADP4FJ4DM227091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,092 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2013 Ford Fiesta