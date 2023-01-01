Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

165,471 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE - Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE - Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9480336
  • Stock #: 4830B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4830B
  • Mileage 165,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2013 Ford Fiesta SEFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Fiesta SE, 4D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT, FWD, Gray, Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Ford SE Fiesta 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

