Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Flex

347,078 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Flex

SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12288837

2013 Ford Flex

SEL FWD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
347,078KM
VIN 2FMGK5C80DBD33189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P33189
  • Mileage 347,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2011 Nissan Murano SL AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 Nissan Murano SL AWD 260,041 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Buick Enclave Premium AWD 144,266 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD 285,557 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Flex