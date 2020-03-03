Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 4811703
  2. 4811703
  3. 4811703
  4. 4811703
  5. 4811703
  6. 4811703
  7. 4811703
  8. 4811703
  9. 4811703
  10. 4811703
  11. 4811703
  12. 4811703
  13. 4811703
  14. 4811703
  15. 4811703
  16. 4811703
  17. 4811703
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,322KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4811703
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XDL100369
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic (Silver)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Ford Focus SE 2.0L V4 HATCHBACK CLEAR TITLE
2.0L TI-VCT GDI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
1FADP3K2XDL100369

*** NEW ADDRESS 3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1 ***

$7,500
-No Extra Fees
-With warranty

*Call/Text for appointment OR schedule online! (Open on Sundays)

306 270 0522/ 306 361 6889
www.maxmotors.ca

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-SYNC
-BLUETOOTH
-FRONT WHEEL DRIVE
-AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-POWER STEERING
-BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY
-SATELLITE RADIO
-AIR CONDITION
-CRUISE CONTROL


3527 Faithfull Ave, SASKATOON, SK, S7P 0G1

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Wiper
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear coat hooks
  • Mini spare tire
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Dual Stage Front Airbags
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Front/rear side-impact airbags
  • LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
  • AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Independent control blade rear suspension
Power Options
  • (2) 12V pwr points
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Mast antenna
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • (2) front cupholders
  • Black rocker mouldings
  • Front door storage bins
  • Removable pkg tray
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
  • Smart occupant sensing airbags
  • Rear seat map pockets
  • Electric pwr assist steering
  • 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
  • Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter
  • Driver left foot rest
  • Electronic brake assist
  • Front/rear/cargo dome lights
  • Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
  • Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
  • Three blink lane change indicator
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • MyFord w/4" screen
  • Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps
  • Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass
  • 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2013 Ford Focus SE
 87,322 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT
 119,400 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Laramie
 78,890 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Send A Message