2013 Ford Focus

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Rear Wiper
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Rear coat hooks
- Mini spare tire
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Powertrain
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Dual Stage Front Airbags
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Front/rear side-impact airbags
- LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
- AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
- Windows
- Trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour bumpers
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Independent control blade rear suspension
- Power Options
- (2) 12V pwr points
- Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Rear door child safety locks
- (2) front cupholders
- Black rocker mouldings
- Front door storage bins
- Removable pkg tray
- Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
- Smart occupant sensing airbags
- Rear seat map pockets
- Electric pwr assist steering
- 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
- Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter
- Driver left foot rest
- Electronic brake assist
- Front/rear/cargo dome lights
- Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
- Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
- Three blink lane change indicator
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- MyFord w/4" screen
- Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps
- Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass
- 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners
