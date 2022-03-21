$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
SE
Location
O'Brians Automotive
815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4
- Listing ID: 8718428
- Stock #: 15506B
- VIN: 1FADP3K29DL356258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15506B
- Mileage 118,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The Focus SE is well maintained and has just 118,682km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
