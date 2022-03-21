Menu
2013 Ford Focus

118,682 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,682KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8718428
  • Stock #: 15506B
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29DL356258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15506B
  • Mileage 118,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The Focus SE is well maintained and has just 118,682km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Front Floor Mats
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr door locks
Rear coat hooks
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Tilt/telescopic steering column
(2) 12V pwr points
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
(2) front cupholders
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Front door storage bins
Removable pkg tray
Rear seat map pockets
Driver left foot rest
Front/rear/cargo dome lights
Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
Three blink lane change indicator
Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent control blade rear suspension
5-speed manual transmission
Front disc & rear drum pwr brakes
Electric pwr assist steering
2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
Electronic brake assist
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Mini spare tire
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Black rocker mouldings
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter
Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual Stage Front Airbags
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front/rear side-impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
Smart occupant sensing airbags
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners
Mast antenna
16 steel wheels w/wheel covers
SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist
MyFord w/4 screen
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: 110W amplifier, aux input jack, speed-sensitive volume, (6) speakers, starburst display
P215/55HR16 tires
Cloth front bucket seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat, 2-way manual passenger seat, adjustable head restraints
Manual air conditioning w/air filtration system -inc: rear seat heat ducts
60/40 split rear bench seat w/(3) adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

