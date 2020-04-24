Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

SE Bluetooth! Cruise Control! AUX & USB Port!

2013 Ford Fusion

SE Bluetooth! Cruise Control! AUX & USB Port!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 4939185
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,345KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4939185
  • Stock #: P37504
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR2DR300871
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2013 Ford Fusion SE! It has a 1.6L 4Cly Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Automatic Headlights! AUX & USB Port! Cruise Control! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Sirius XM Option!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

