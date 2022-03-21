$13,400+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Acadia
SLT - AWD ** As Traded **
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$13,400
- Listing ID: 8801372
- Stock #: 4517A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 220,889 KM
Vehicle Description
** As Traded **2013 GMC Acadia SLTAcadia SLT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Champagne, Leather, 7-Passenger Seat Configuration, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. GMC Acadia 3.6L V6 DI VVT 6-Speed Automatic.
Vehicle Features
