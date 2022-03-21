Menu
2013 GMC Acadia

220,889 KM

$13,400

+ tax & licensing
$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2013 GMC Acadia

2013 GMC Acadia

SLT - AWD ** As Traded **

2013 GMC Acadia

SLT - AWD ** As Traded **

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$13,400

+ taxes & licensing

220,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801372
  • Stock #: 4517A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,889 KM

Vehicle Description

** As Traded **2013 GMC Acadia SLTAcadia SLT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Champagne, Leather, 7-Passenger Seat Configuration, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. GMC Acadia 3.6L V6 DI VVT 6-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

