$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Bluetooth! Cruise Control! AUX Port!

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Bluetooth! Cruise Control! AUX Port!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,719KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5149889
  • Stock #: P37823
  • VIN: 3GTP2VEA4DG121963
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2013 GMC Sierra SLE! It has a 4.8L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 4-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Traction Control! AUX Port! 12-V Power Outlet! 6 Passenger Truck!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

