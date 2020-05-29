2013 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Come & Check Out this 2013 GMC Sierra SLE! It has a 4.8L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 4-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Traction Control! AUX Port! 12-V Power Outlet! 6 Passenger Truck!
Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
