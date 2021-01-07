Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

214,371 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 6614852
  2. 6614852
  3. 6614852
  4. 6614852
  5. 6614852
  6. 6614852
  7. 6614852
  8. 6614852
  9. 6614852
  10. 6614852
  11. 6614852
  12. 6614852
  13. 6614852
  14. 6614852
  15. 6614852
  16. 6614852
  17. 6614852
  18. 6614852
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

214,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6614852
  • Stock #: P38221
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE7XDG259639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a work truck which brings a lot more features to the table than just chiseled good looks? This 2013 GMC Sierra SL is going to be your right choice. It has 5.3L 8Cyl Engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Automatic Headlights! Power driver and front passenger seats! Cruise Control! Steering wheel audio control! Traction Control! AUX & 12V Power inputs! And many more options! Call Today @ +1 (306) 364 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 214,371 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac XTS Lu...
 141,768 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 170,017 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory