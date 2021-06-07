Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

122,106 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

SLE SUNROOF, LOW KM, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,106KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7311518
  Stock #: P38407C
  VIN: 3GTP2VE78DG368746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,106 KM

Vehicle Description

When searching for your new truck, this 2013 GMC Sierra SLE 1500 4X4 is an excellent choice. The steering is light but reasonably precise, and the truck's comfortable seats and smooth, quiet ride make road trips enjoyable.

Powered by a a 5.3-liter V8 engine that's good for 315 horsepower and 335 lb-ft of torque.

This 2013 GMC Sierra SLE 4X4 comes fully equipped with air-conditioning, a lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, OnStar telematics, vinyl seat upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, satellite radio and adjustable lumbar support for the driver.

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: 306-934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

