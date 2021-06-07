2013 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
When searching for your new truck, this 2013 GMC Sierra SLE 1500 4X4 is an excellent choice. The steering is light but reasonably precise, and the truck's comfortable seats and smooth, quiet ride make road trips enjoyable.
Powered by a a 5.3-liter V8 engine that's good for 315 horsepower and 335 lb-ft of torque.
This 2013 GMC Sierra SLE 4X4 comes fully equipped with air-conditioning, a lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, OnStar telematics, vinyl seat upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, satellite radio and adjustable lumbar support for the driver.
