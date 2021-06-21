Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

171,682 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4X4, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, AUX & MORE

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4X4, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, AUX & MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: BT1390
  VIN: 3GTP2VEA4DG121963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,682 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 GMC Sierra 1500 $15,995 Plus Tax
4.8 L, 8 CYL VIN# 3GTP2VEA4DG121963
171,682 km, 4X4, Crew Cab, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, AUX, CD & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!......

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

