$14,999+ tax & licensing
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SL NEVADA EDITION
Location
501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
131,103KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8758991
- Stock #: C211
- VIN: 1GTR2UEA6DZ369361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 131,103 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Nova Auto Centre
501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9