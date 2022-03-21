Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

131,103 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,103KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8758991
  • Stock #: C211
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEA6DZ369361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,103 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

