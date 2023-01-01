$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain
SLT-1 leather, sunroof, power drivers seat, heated seats, backup camera, power liftgate
267,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
AS IS CASH SALE
2013 GMC Terrain SLT AWD, 2.4L 4cyl, leather, sunroof, power drivers seat, heated seats, backup camera, power liftgate, 267,000 km, $9400 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
