2013 GMC Terrain

267,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLT-1 leather, sunroof, power drivers seat, heated seats, backup camera, power liftgate

2013 GMC Terrain

SLT-1 leather, sunroof, power drivers seat, heated seats, backup camera, power liftgate

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10535145
  • Stock #: BP2417
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK1D6283339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2417
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS CASH SALE
2013 GMC Terrain SLT AWD, 2.4L 4cyl, leather, sunroof, power drivers seat, heated seats, backup camera, power liftgate, 267,000 km, $9400 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

