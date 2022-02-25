Menu
2013 Honda Accord

115,739 KM

Details Description Features

$18,497

+ tax & licensing
$18,497

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L-NAVI V6

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L-NAVI V6

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$18,497

+ taxes & licensing

115,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8324868
  • Stock #: FT1248
  • VIN: 1HGCT2B85DA800586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,739 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.

2013 Honda Accord EX-L

115,739km Approx.

Automatic

3.5L V6

Front Wheel Drive

Features: Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Seat, Memory Seat, USB/AUX, and more!

Mechanical and Condition:Spectacular shape, inside and out! SGI inspected and certified prior to listing. Previous Alberta vehicle.

New windshield, fresh oil change, wheel alignment done. A heated seat element is currently defective, part is on order and will be replaced at no cost to the buyer when it arrives. Come check it out today before its gone!

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Dealer License Number #332702

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $90/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all.

Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 5.99% to 6.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

