2013 Honda Accord
2013 Honda Accord
EX-L-NAVI V6
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
306-244-7878
$18,497
+ taxes & licensing
115,739KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,739 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.
2013 Honda Accord EX-L
115,739km Approx.
Automatic
3.5L V6
Front Wheel Drive
Features: Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Seat, Memory Seat, USB/AUX, and more!
Mechanical and Condition:Spectacular shape, inside and out! SGI inspected and certified prior to listing. Previous Alberta vehicle.
New windshield, fresh oil change, wheel alignment done. A heated seat element is currently defective, part is on order and will be replaced at no cost to the buyer when it arrives. Come check it out today before its gone!
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
Dealer License Number #332702
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/
Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $90/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all.
Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!
Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 5.99% to 6.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.
