2013 Honda Fit

76,953 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

Sport Remote Start!

2013 Honda Fit

Sport Remote Start!

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10116933
  • Stock #: BT2282
  • VIN: LUCGE8H70D3002072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,953 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Fit Sport $17,995 Plus Tax 1.5 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: LUCGE8H70D3002072 76,953 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, Bluetooth, Remote Start & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

