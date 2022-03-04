Menu
2013 Honda Odyssey

172,706 KM

Details Description Features

$22,497

+ tax & licensing
$22,497

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2013 Honda Odyssey

2013 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2013 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$22,497

+ taxes & licensing

172,706KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8559110
  Stock #: FT1263
  VIN: 5FNRL5H96DB504476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 172,706 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.

2013 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite

3.5L V6

172,706km Approx.

One Owner

~3,200lbs Towing Capacity

Features:Leather Interior, 3rdRow Seating, Foldable Stowing Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Navigation, Parking Sensors, Power Sunroof, Power Rear Hatch, Power Sliding Side Doors, Trailer Hitch, and more!

Mechanical and Condition: Fresh SGI Safety Inspection Passed and Certified prior to listing. Previous Alberta vehicle.

New Rear Shocks, New Battery, New Lower Front Control Arms. Previous owner had the Timing Belt, Water Pump and Brakes replaced at around 155,000km. This thing is in great shape and ready to be driven!

History: One Owner. Has one damage claim on CarFax for Hail Damage in 2020.

Come check it out today before its gone!

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Dealer License Number #332702

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $90/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all.

Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

