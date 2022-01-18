Menu
2013 Honda Pilot

160,277 KM

Details Description Features

$26,234

+ tax & licensing
$26,234

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Honda Pilot

2013 Honda Pilot

Touring TOURING - AWD - LEATHER - DVD

2013 Honda Pilot

Touring TOURING - AWD - LEATHER - DVD

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$26,234

+ taxes & licensing

160,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8149012
  • Stock #: 503084
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H9XDB503084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,277 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Moonroof

Rear DVD Entertainment System

Navigation System

Reverse Camera

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Automatic Climate Control

Separate Passenger and Rear Zone Control

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary & USB Input

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Drivers Seat

Power Windows

Traction & Stability Control

Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

18" Alloy Wheels

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

3.5L V6 Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

