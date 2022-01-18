$26,234+ tax & licensing
$26,234
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2013 Honda Pilot
Touring TOURING - AWD - LEATHER - DVD
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
160,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8149012
- Stock #: 503084
- VIN: 5FNYF4H9XDB503084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Moonroof
Rear DVD Entertainment System
Navigation System
Reverse Camera
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming
Automatic Climate Control
Separate Passenger and Rear Zone Control
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Input
Power Locks
Power Mirrors - Heated
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows
Traction & Stability Control
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
18" Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
3.5L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
