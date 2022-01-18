2013 Honda Pilot

$26,234 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 2 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8149012

8149012 Stock #: 503084

503084 VIN: 5FNYF4H9XDB503084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,277 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.