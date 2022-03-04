$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury
- Listing ID: 8631476
- VIN: KM8SNDHF1DU011755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,995 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
3.3 L, 6 CYL VIN# KM8SNDHF1DU011755
179,995 Km, AWD, 6 Speed Automatic, 7 Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.
