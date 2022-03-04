Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

179,995 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

XL Luxury

XL Luxury

Location

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8631476
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF1DU011755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
3.3 L, 6 CYL VIN# KM8SNDHF1DU011755
179,995 Km, AWD, 6 Speed Automatic, 7 Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

