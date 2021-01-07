Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

87,556 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

GL AWD,HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6555303
  • Stock #: BP1165
  • VIN: KM8JTCACXDU554002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI TUCSON GL $13,495 PLUS TAX
87,556K KM, 2.4L 4 CYL

AWD,HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE

AWD,HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE

Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

