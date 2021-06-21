Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Tucson

135,664 KM

Details Description Features

$13,829

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,829

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS Premium AWD - LOW KM - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS Premium AWD - LOW KM - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 7386974
  2. 7386974
  3. 7386974
  4. 7386974
  5. 7386974
  6. 7386974
  7. 7386974
  8. 7386974
  9. 7386974
  10. 7386974
  11. 7386974
  12. 7386974
  13. 7386974
  14. 7386974
  15. 7386974
  16. 7386974
  17. 7386974
  18. 7386974
  19. 7386974
  20. 7386974
  21. 7386974
Contact Seller

$13,829

+ taxes & licensing

135,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7386974
  • Stock #: 585490
  • VIN: KM8JTCAC6DU585490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,664 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC MOONROOF - REMOTE START



AWD

Heated Front Seats

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

17" Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Moonroof

Power Locks

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Start

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Traction and Stability Control

Automatic Transmission

2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Infiniti QX80 4...
 137,442 KM
$40,867 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 62,329 KM
$20,824 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 121,085 KM
$24,748 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory