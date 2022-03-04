$22,800+ tax & licensing
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
70,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8463435
- Stock #: 99669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
3.09 axle ratio
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: rearward opening front panel fixed rear panel sunshade
Requires Subscription
26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 180-amp alternator 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires Uconnect 430 w/AM/FM stereo CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard drive 6...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3