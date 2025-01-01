$21,745+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara - 4x4 - LOW KMS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara - 4x4 - LOW KMS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$21,745
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,657KM
VIN 1C4AJWBG8DL620260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 620260
- Mileage 124,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition
Experience adventure-ready capability with this 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. With low kilometers and exceptional condition inside and out, this Wrangler is built to impress and ready to perform. Under the hood, it boasts the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with 4x4 capability and a heavy-duty suspension for tackling any terrain with confidence. Stay connected and in control with the Uconnect 430N system, featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Garmin GPS navigation. Enjoy premium audio with the 9-speaker Alpine sound system, complete with a built-in subwoofer for rich, immersive sound. The Connectivity Package adds modern convenience with Bluetooth hands-free communication, a remote USB port, and stylish leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Dont miss this chance to own a legendary off-road icon with refined features and unbeatable value.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Connectivity Package!
- Remote Start
- GPS Navigation
- 9-Speaker Alpine Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- 6.5-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Uconnect Voice Command w/ Bluetooth
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Front Fog Lights
- Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Temperature & Compass Display
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Chrome/Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
- Heated Power Sideview Mirrors
- Power Windows & Locks
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Window Wiper/Washer & Defroster
- Body-Colour 3-Piece Hardtop
- Heavy-Duty Suspension
- 18-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Bright White
Interior Colour: Black Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/jeep/ca/2013-wrangler.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2013 Jeep Wrangler