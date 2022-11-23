Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

85,012 KM

Details Description Features

$31,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Rubicon - 4X4, Bluetooth, Tow Pkg

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

$31,400

+ taxes & licensing

85,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23-082A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 85,012 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Jeep Wrangler RubiconFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Wrangler Rubicon, 2D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Manual, 4WD, Black Clearcoat, Black Interior Cloth, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, Air Filtering, Auxiliary Input Jack, Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Block heater, Connectivity Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual Top Group, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Hard Drive, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top, Quick Order Package 23R, Radio: Uconnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Vehicle Information Centre, Wheels: 17" Polished Face/Mineral Grey.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Jeep Rubicon Wrangler 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Manual.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4.10 Axle Ratio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
LT255/75R17 OFF-ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre tire pressure monitoring display
UCONNECT 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive USB port 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: black Freedom Top 3-piece hardtop rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag (w/MX1 Top -inc: black premium easy-folding soft top w/Sunrider feature)
23R CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed manual trans
BLACK PREMIUM EASY-FOLDING SOFT TOP W/SUNRIDER FEATURE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

