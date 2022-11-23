$31,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon - 4X4, Bluetooth, Tow Pkg
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$31,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9373651
- Stock #: 23-082A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 85,012 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Jeep Wrangler RubiconFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Wrangler Rubicon, 2D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Manual, 4WD, Black Clearcoat, Black Interior Cloth, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, Air Filtering, Auxiliary Input Jack, Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Block heater, Connectivity Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual Top Group, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Hard Drive, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top, Quick Order Package 23R, Radio: Uconnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Vehicle Information Centre, Wheels: 17" Polished Face/Mineral Grey.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Jeep Rubicon Wrangler 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Manual.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.