2013 Jeep Wrangler

Listing ID: 9373651

Stock #: 23-082A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 85,012 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 4.10 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features BLACK Convertible Soft Top 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD) Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS 3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD) LT255/75R17 OFF-ROAD BSW TIRES (STD) BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre tire pressure monitoring display UCONNECT 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive USB port 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: black Freedom Top 3-piece hardtop rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag (w/MX1 Top -inc: black premium easy-folding soft top w/Sunrider feature) 23R CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed manual trans BLACK PREMIUM EASY-FOLDING SOFT TOP W/SUNRIDER FEATURE

