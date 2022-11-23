$26,500+ tax & licensing
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2013 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
80,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9406018
- Stock #: W723A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rock Lobster
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 80,186 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Sport
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tubular Side Steps
Convertible Soft Top
17" X 7.5" aluminum wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
24B CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
P255/75R17 ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
CONVENTIONAL REAR DIFFERENTIAL (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
3.6L SMPI 24V VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: hill-descent control tip start
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: freedom panel storage bag rear window defroster rear window wiper w/washer tinted rear windows
ROCK LOBSTER
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped steering wheel chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob tire pressure monitoring display Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info center
