Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Sorento

161,100 KM

Details Description Features

$14,251

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,251

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

SX AWD - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF - NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sorento

SX AWD - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF - NAV

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 6022704
  2. 6022704
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,251

+ taxes & licensing

161,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6022704
  • Stock #: 318194
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA27DG318194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,100 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL



Premium Package:

1. Panoramic sunroof

2. Power-folding outside mirrors

3. voice-command navigation w/siriusxM traffic

4. rear-camera display in navigation head unit

5. Leather & wood-style trim heated steering wheel

6. Memory drivers seat and mirror position

7. auto-dimming rear-view mirror w/homeLink

8. air-cooled drivers seat

9. rear step pad

10. illuminated scuff plate



Other Features Include:



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Reverse Camera

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Premium Infinity Surround Sound Audio System

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Passenger Seat

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

18" Chrome Clad Alloy Wheels

3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 126,600 KM
$21,933 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 56,800 KM
$18,564 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 67,400 KM
$12,925 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory