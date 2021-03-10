Menu
2013 Kia Sorento

175,922 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

EX Luxury V6 AWD, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MORE

EX Luxury V6 AWD, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MORE

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

175,922KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6804458
  • Stock #: BP1205
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA20DG404601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,922 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Sorento Ex $11,995 + Tax
3.5L 6 CYL VIN# 5XYKUDA20DG404601
175k, AWD, Leather Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Air,AUX & Much more Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @306-514-8056

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

